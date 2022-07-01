IND vs ENG: Kohli all set to make a new record in today’s test match

Sports

At present, every run of Virat Kohli is continuously making new records for him. Kohli can create a new record in the India-England match starting on Friday (July 1). Earlier this record is in the name of two superstars Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar of the last two generations. In such a situation, today Virat Kohli can get his name written in the elite list, before this only two Indian players have made such a record.

What is that record? If Kohli scores only 40 more runs at Edgbaston, he will join the list of players to touch the record of scoring 2,000 runs in test match against England. Earlier, only Sachin and Sunil Gavaskar have touched the 2,000-run milestone against England. Kohli has played 47 innings in 26 Tests against England and has so far scored a total of 1970 runs at an average of 43.55. Kohli’s highest score in Test matches is 235 with five centuries. There Sachin became the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs against England in just 36 innings. He scored 2031 runs in 23 Tests against England at an average of 61.55.

At the same time, Gavaskar scored 2,000 runs in 47 innings against England. His overall average against England was 44.47, including four centuries, 2006 runs in 25 Tests. Kohli can overtake Gavaskar in terms of total runs in this match. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, he will also have the additional responsibility of scoring more runs. He signaled a return to form with a half-century in the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Everyone will be watching what Kohli does in the first Test after relinquishing the captaincy.

