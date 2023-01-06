Sports

INDvsSL: India and Sri Lanka set to clash in decisive T20 match

The final match of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow at 7 PM in Rajkot. The series is currently tied at 1-1, with India winning the first match in Mumbai by a narrow margin of two runs and Sri Lanka claiming victory in the second encounter in Pune by 16 runs.

India was inches close to winning the second match and sealing their victory in the three-match series, thanks to a magnificent batting display by Axar Patel, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Shivam Mavi. However, they were ultimately unable to secure the win, making this series even more interesting.

For India to emerge victorious in the final T20I, their top order batsmen, including Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, and Rahul Tripathi, must score more runs in the early overs of the match. Both teams are expected to field the same lineups as the previous matches.

Both teams will be eager to secure a win and take home the series trophy. India will be looking to continue their strong performance from the first match and build on their recent success in the T20 format. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be determined to bounce back and claim their first victory on the tour.

The match promises to be an exciting one, with both sides boasting talented players capable of turning the game in their favor. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at Rajkot, and fans of both teams will be eagerly anticipating the match.

