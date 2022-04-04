IPL 2022 Points Table: Punjab climbs the league table after defeating CSK

Punjab Kings have made a big jump in the league table of IPL 2022 by defeating Chennai Super Kings by a huge margin. They entered into top four from the seventh spot in the legaue table with 4 points from 3 matches.

The game of net run rate is going on between the first four of the league table. Since all the top four teams got 4 points. The position is now decided by the net run rate. Rajasthan is still on top. KKR is at number two. Gujarat Titans is in third place.

Chennai Super Kings moved to the bottom of the league table after losing to Punjab. CSK lost all its 3 matches it played so far.

IPL 2022 Points Table:-

1. Rajasthan Royals: Match-2, Win-2, Loser-0, Point-4 (Net Run-rate: +2.100)

2. Kolkata Knight Riders: Match-3, Win-2, Loss-1, Point-4 (Net Run-rate: +0.643)

3. Gujarat Titans: Match-2, Win-2, Loser-0, Point-4 (Net Run-rate: +0.495)

4. Punjab Kings: Match-3, Win-2, Loss-1, Point-4 (Net Run-rate: 0.236)

5. Delhi Capitals: Match-2, Win-1, Loss-1, Point-2 (Net Run-rate: +0.075)

6. Lucknow Super Giants: Match-2, Win-1, Loss-1, Point-2 (Net Run-rate: -0.011)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match-2, Win-1, Loser-1, Point-2 (Net Run-rate: -0.048)

8. Mumbai Indians: Match-2, Win-0, Loser-2, Point-0 (Net Run-rate: -1.029)

9. Chennai Super Kings: Match-3, Win-0, Loser-3, Point-0 (Net Run-rate: -1.251)

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match-1, Win-0, Loser-1, Point-0 (Net Run-rate: -3.050)

* Points table position at the end of the eleventh match of IPL 2022 (Chennai vs Punjab).