Jos Buttler calls Prasidh Krishna the Next Big Player of the Indian team

Rajasthan Royal’s star opener and England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is fascinated by his teammate Prasidh Krishna. Among the 26-year-old Bangalore bowlers, Buttler sees immense potential in Krishna to play for the Indian team in all three formats. Prasidh Krishna has come to Rajasthan this season from Kolkata Knight Riders. In the auction, Sanju Samson’s team bought him for Rs 10 crore.

Buttler praised Krishna for taking 18 wickets in six ODIs for India. “He has fast pace and skill. He has all the qualities to play in all three formats for India in future. I can see him playing red ball cricket for India,” he added. Krishna has so far taken 49 wickets in 11 first-class matches. In limited overs (ODI) form, he has taken 102 wickets in 56 matches. He has taken 51 wickets in 56 matches so far in T20 cricket.

It is to be known that Prasidh Krishna has been consistently impressive with his performances since making his ODI debut in March last year. He troubled the West Indies batsmen with his pace and bounce while performing well for his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.