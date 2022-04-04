KKR Coach McCallum impressed with Sheldon Jackson’s improvement

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a good start by winning two out of the first three matches. While the team’s batsmen haven’t made much of an impact yet, Sheldon Jackson has made a lot of impact in the bowling department and behind the wicket as a keeper. KKR’s head coach Brendon McCullum was also impressed by Sheldon’s improvement.

Although Sheldon’s batting prowess is not well known in domestic cricket, McCullum claims that no other star has struck Sheldon more than Andre Russell. “It’s important to understand that Sheldon is 35 years old,” McCallum said at the conference. He is getting better day by day. He has improved a lot in the last two years. His ability to take big shots is superb, he cannot be compared to anyone other than Andre Russell. If given another chance, I am sure Sheldon will do well.

Sachin Tendulkar himself compared Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Sheldon after Robin Uthappa’s brilliant stumping in the first match. McCallum followed the same path. He praised keeper Sheldon and claimed, “His wicketkeeping skills are also very good. He has a lot of MS Dhoni’s impression in his keeping. Can read spin very well and his hands move very fast.

