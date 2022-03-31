New entrants to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants registered their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League by defeating Chennai Super Kings(CSK) by six wickets here on Thursday. This match was played at the Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra, in which the team of Lucknow got a target of 211 runs, which the team completed with three balls to spare.

Lucknow Super Giant’s First IPL Victory –

Lucknow chased down a mammoth target of 211 runs, the fourth highest run-chase ever scored in the history of the competition. Meanwhile the team from Lucknow has made a strong case for themselves in their maiden IPL so early in the competition.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in this edition of IPL. The squad of Lucknow Super Giants must have raised their morale to great heights by defeating CSK in the competition.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul were the leading scorers in the match, with both players scoring 61 and 40 respectively, while Evin Lewis scored 55 off 23 balls. Earlier in the match, Chennai Super Kings, batted first, scored 210 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Opening the innings for Chennai Super Kings, veteran senior player Robin Uthappa scored a half-century in just 27 balls at the Brabourne Stadium, while young Shivam Dube played an aggressive innings of 49 runs in 30 balls.

Match No. 7 at Brabourne Stadium Maharashtra, Score Sheet: Chennai Super Kings: 217/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Shivam Dube 49, Moeen Ali 35; Ravi Bishnoi 2/24, Avesh Khan 2/38, Andrew Tye 2 /41). Lucknow Super Giants: 211/4 in 19.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 61, KL Rahul 40, Evin Lewis 55 not out; Dwayne Pretorius 2/31).