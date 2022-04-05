Tata IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG: Lucknow beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling match at the DY Patil Stadium in Maharashtra.Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their second match of the season, keeping in mind that Lucknow is one of the teams to debut this year. LSG’s team formation is helping them build a strong position on the field, with their players like Avesh Khan, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda consistently performing well.

On the other hand, Hyderabad franchise appears to be heavily dependent on skipper Kane Williamson, who has not done well in the first two games of the season.

Lucknow Supergiant team lost the toss and came out to bat. There was a time when they lost the first three wickets for just 26 runs. Though captain Lokesh Rahul handled the innings with his intelligence and scored a crucial 68, Deepak Hooda backed him and scored 51 runs, eventually reducing Lucknow to 169 for 8. Which is a defendable score in a 20-over format game. Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd and Natarajan took two wickets each for Sunrisers.

In reply, Sunrisers’ team, who came out to bat, also lost two wickets for 36 runs. However, they were dreaming of a win thanks to Rahul Tripathi’s 44 and Nicholas Pooran’s 34. It could have been accomplished but in the 17th over, Avesh Khan turned the game around by dismissing Pooran and Samad for two consecutive deliveries. Sunrisers scored 158-9 and were 12 runs behind the target. At the end Lucknow beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, Avesh took four and Jason Holder took three wickets.