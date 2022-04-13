CSK vs RCB: Shivam Dubey’s 95 runs helped CSK score their first victory

In Tuesday’s IPL match, Chennai Super Kings registered their maiden victory in this year’s league. The team had been on a losing streak for its last 4 matches. The Star of the match was Shivam Dubey who contributed the highest with his bat to break the streak and lead the team to a victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and sent Chennai Super Kings to bat. Chennai lost 2 wickets at the end of 6 overs and then scored 36 runs. CSK were under a lot of pressure. At that time Shivam Dubey came to the crease. The pair together scored 175 runs in just 63 balls. Which is the highest run partnership for the third wicket.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored their first victory in IPL 2022

Uthappa, who was caught by Virat Kohli on the ball of Wanindu Hasranga, returned to the dressing room after scoring 88 runs in 50 balls. But Shivam Dubey kept fighting. He remained unbeaten on 95 off 46 balls. He was short of just 5 runs from scoring a century. He scored 95 with the help of 5 fours and 8 sixes in his innings.

Uthappa and Shivam Dubey took Chennai’s score to over 200 runs for the first time in this year’s IPL.

CSK scored 216 for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Which are the most runs scored by any team in IPL 2022. Shivam is undoubtedly overwhelmed after playing a tough inning when the team needed the most. He credited his performance to the senior cricketers of the team, especially Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

At the end of the match, Shivam Dubey said, “We were desperate to score our first win and I am happy to contribute to the match. I focused on my basics. I have spoken to seniors and Mahi Bhai has also helped me. You have to work harder on your skills,” he said.

In reply, Bengaluru suffered a big blow with the bat. Within 50 runs, all four great players of the team went back to the dressing room. Faf got out for just 8 runs. Virat Kohli came out to bat and played only 3 balls and returned to the dressing room with 1 run. After that Anuj Rawat got out for 12 runs. Glenn Maxwell tried to play a stormy inning but to no avail. He was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for 26 runs in 11 balls.

Despite losing 4 wickets, Bangalore did not give up. Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudesai tried to take over the command of the team. Suyash had already caught everyone’s attention by fielding hard in his debut match. After this, he came out to bat at number six in the team’s bad time and scored 34 runs in 16 balls.

Dinesh Karthik tried with his 34 runs in 14 balls. But he couldn’t find any player at the other end to tender support. Jadeja caught Karthik. With this, the foggy hopes of RCB also ended. Bangalore ended the innings with 193 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Although he could not contribute much with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets. Mahesh Theekshana took 4 wickets. Apart from this, Mukesh Chaudhary and Dwayne Bravo took one wicket each. Despite the struggle, RCB lost by 23 runs.