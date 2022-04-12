IPL 2022: Hyderabad registers victory by 8 wickets over Gujarat Titans

In the end, captain Kane Williamson performed as expected and scored a half-century to register an 8-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. The team registered its second consecutive win of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers has become the only team to stop the winning of streak of Gujarat Titans.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was losing their opening matches mainly due to over-dependence on skipper Kane Williamson who was unable to contribute to his team. Although in his fourth match of the tournament, he performed and scored crucial runs for his team, IPL fans saw him return to his old form. The SRH skipper scored 57 off 46 balls and helped the team to keep alive the chances of going into the semi-finals of IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers conceded only 44 runs and took three wickets in the final five overs to restrict Gujarat to 162/7, Williamson’s chase of 57 off 46 balls, which included two fours and four sixes, and Abhishek Sharma’s. Nicholas Pooran took the task of finishing the job with an unbeaten 34 runs.

Hyderabad got off to a slow start and managed to get 11 runs on the board in the first four overs of the power play. In the fifth over, skipper Williamson again started hitting aggressive against bowler Shami which helped the team gain momentum.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1 /27, Rashid Khan 1/28)

After this match between SRH and GT, Gujarat Titans are at 5th position in IPL points table, with a total of 6 points in 3 matches out of 4 matches they played with a net run rate of +0.097. While Sun Risers improved their position in the table with a total of 4 points and runrate of -0.501, they managed to win 2 of the last 4 matches they played. They have a long road to travel considering SRH’s net run-rate.