SportsIPL Updates

Mumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB

By Sports Desk

-

1 min.

Mumbai Indians have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai’s team by 7 wickets.

Opening the innings with the bat, MI managed to get off to a solid start with the openers adding 50 runs for no loss. And then the rain of wickets started. In almost no time the scoreboard read 79/6. Later MI’s Suryakumar Yadav took the game into his own hands and played carefully to reach a defendable total of 151/6.

Mumbai Indians fourth defeat
Photo credit – IPL twitter handle

Suryakumar played an unbeaten 68 off 37 balls. He hit five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 183.78. He scored his second consecutive fifty in IPL 2022.

With its fourth loss, the team which has won not one but 5 IPL titles is being placed at the bottom-most of the IPL table. A very alien place for Mumbai’s team.

The RCB openers added 50 runs for no loss. After the dismissal of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli formed a decisive partnership for the second wicket. RCB chased the total in 18.3 overs with 9 balls left at the loss of 3 wickets.

RCB lost to Punjab in the first match but Faf du Plessis won three matches in a row. In the second match, Kohli defeated Knight Riders. In the third match, Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Rajasthan Royals. This time too, Kohli continued the winning streak in the Mumbai match as well.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleCovid Vaccine Prices reduced to Rs 225 per shot for Private Hospitals
Next articleImran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM
Sports Desk

Latest News

Nation

PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden will be together in a virtual meeting schedule to be held...
World

Imran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fell after a no-confidence motion was passed on Saturday midnight. With the...
Health

Covid Vaccine Prices reduced to Rs 225 per shot for Private Hospitals

On Friday, vaccine manufacturing companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech said that the precautionary dose of...
Nation

UP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action

An official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night allegedly...
World

Imran praised Indians, said- no superpower can impose conditions on India

Addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan said he respected the...
Nation

HAL Delivers India’s First Indigenous Civilian Aircraft To Alliance Air

Government of India-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civilian Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air. Hindustan Aeronautics...
Sports

Father athlete-Mother volleyball player; All you need to know about Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans

In the match against Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, Gujarat Titan had given a chance to young batsman...
Entertainment

No more speculations! Ranbir-Alia are getting married on this date

The discussion about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going on in the media for a...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate