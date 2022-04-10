Mumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB

Mumbai Indians have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai’s team by 7 wickets.

Opening the innings with the bat, MI managed to get off to a solid start with the openers adding 50 runs for no loss. And then the rain of wickets started. In almost no time the scoreboard read 79/6. Later MI’s Suryakumar Yadav took the game into his own hands and played carefully to reach a defendable total of 151/6.

Suryakumar played an unbeaten 68 off 37 balls. He hit five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 183.78. He scored his second consecutive fifty in IPL 2022.

With its fourth loss, the team which has won not one but 5 IPL titles is being placed at the bottom-most of the IPL table. A very alien place for Mumbai’s team.

The RCB openers added 50 runs for no loss. After the dismissal of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli formed a decisive partnership for the second wicket. RCB chased the total in 18.3 overs with 9 balls left at the loss of 3 wickets.

RCB lost to Punjab in the first match but Faf du Plessis won three matches in a row. In the second match, Kohli defeated Knight Riders. In the third match, Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Rajasthan Royals. This time too, Kohli continued the winning streak in the Mumbai match as well.