The battle for the top two and three spots in the IPL league table is ongoing in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The team that wins will secure a play-off ticket with 16 points. The team that loses will have doubts about going to the play-offs.

In this situation, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field against the Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After winning the toss, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer invited Kohli to bat first.

Both teams rescheduled the playing XI in important matches. Delhi Capitals return Ajinkya Rahane. It also gives a chance to Daniel Sam and Akshar Patel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shahbaz Ahmed returned to the team instead of Saini. Shahbaz had a chance in only one match before. Besides, Shivam Dubey came back instead of Gurkirat.

Delhi Capitals first XI: Prithviraj Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Daniel Samus, Marcus Steinis, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first XI: Jose Philip, Devdut Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Support Indian Spectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com