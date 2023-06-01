JioCinema’s Spectacular Performance in TATA IPL 2023 Draws a Massive Viewership of 12 Crore+ for the Epic Final

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of the TATA IPL 2023, has shattered all previous records and propelled sports viewership into a new era. Setting numerous international benchmarks, JioCinema attracted an astounding audience of over 12 Crore unique viewers for the exhilarating TATA IPL Finals, making it the most-watched digital event in the world.

With its advanced technology and innovative features, JioCinema delivered an unparalleled viewing experience to fans. Offering 17 simultaneous feeds in 12 languages, including 4K resolution, and providing multi-cam views, JioCinema granted viewers a level of autonomy and a stadium-like experience through augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and 360-degree viewing. These cutting-edge enhancements resulted in an average matchtime spending by viewers that exceeded 60 minutes.

JioCinema’s impact extended beyond viewership numbers, as the platform experienced unprecedented success in terms of app installations. It achieved a record-breaking feat with over 2.5 billion downloads in a single day. Building upon this overwhelming response, JioCinema introduced a 360-degree viewing function, further delighting fans and showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on the internet.

One of the highlights of JioCinema’s digital triumph was the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan campaign, which not only increased audience engagement but also fostered social interaction among fans. Additionally, JioCinema’s TATA IPL Fan Parks, spread across 30 cities, brought the excitement of out-of-home sports viewing to digital platforms like never before.

During the final match, JioCinema reached another milestone by achieving a new world record with 3.21 Crore peak concurrency, creating an electrifying atmosphere around the TATA IPL 2023. As the official digital streaming partner of the tournament, JioCinema recorded over 1700 billion video views throughout the 16th season, further solidifying its dominant position.

JioCinema’s success in attracting sponsors and advertisers was equally impressive. With 26 sponsors and more than 800 advertisements, JioCinema garnered unparalleled client engagement and recorded the highest-ever number of advertisers in the history of the TATA IPL. The platform’s digital revenues far surpassed those of broadcast TV, showcasing the confidence and trust advertisers placed in JioCinema. Notable brands such as Dream11, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, and many more partnered with JioCinema for the digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023.

JioCinema’s influence extended to the realm of Connected TV, where its unique two-way interaction capabilities led to a significant increase in reach. Within the first five weeks of the season, JioCinema’s Connected TV reach doubled that of HD TV, attracting approximately 40 advertisers exclusively on this platform. These advertisers spanned various industries, including finance, e-commerce, and automotive, and benefited from JioCinema’s record-breaking scale, precise targeting, flexibility, and integration.

Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, remarked, “Record-breaking scale on JioCinema combined with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity, reach, and integration offered significant advantages to its sponsors and advertisers.” The exceptional engagement and participation witnessed on the digital platform indicate a shift in viewership preferences and advertising practices, signaling a turning point for the industry.

With its trailblazing performance in the TATA IPL 2023, JioCinema has set a new standard for sports streaming and engagement. The platform’s innovative features, record-breaking viewership, and strong advertiser partnerships have solidified its position as a leader in the digital streaming space. As the sports industry continues to evolve, JioCinema’s success serves as a testament to the power of digital platforms in revolutionizing the way we consume and experience live sports events.