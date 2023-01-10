King Virat Kohli Strikes Again, Scores a Century against Sri lanka

The cricket world was on fire as Indian captain Virat Kohli once again proved his dominance on the field, striking an unbeaten century of 113 runs in just 86 balls at an impressive strike rate of 131.40, with the help of 12 fours and one six, against Sri Lanka in the ongoing One-Day International match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one twitter user writing “Virat Kohli, you Absolute Beast! This comeback into form is all that we all manifested for a very very long time!”

Kohli’s century, which included a display of powerful and elegant shots, was a sight to behold. His pure joy and satisfaction could be seen in every boundary and every run he scored. This century comes after a 80-ball century he scored in Chittagong also against Sri Lanka.

Many have hailed his knock as a testament to his incredible skills and sportsmanship, one fan commented “What a Brilliant Century & Batting by King Kohli. The happiness you had when hit the 4, we could see it all!”

Kohli’s century was a crucial contribution to India’s win against Sri Lanka and it was clear to see the impact of his innings on the game, it also showcased his immense mental and physical endurance and his ability to come back into form after a period of low-performance.

With this century, Virat Kohli has once again solidified his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, scoring his 74th century in international cricket and earning him the title of “Legend” among his fans and peers. This century and his performance are definitely a reminder that when it comes to cricket, Kohli is a force to be reckoned with.

Virat Kohli leads the list of active players in international hundreds with 73* and counting, followed by David Warner with 45, Joe Root 44, Steve Smith 42 and Rohit Sharma 41. He is widely considered as one of the best batsman in the world and these statistics truly reflect his greatness.