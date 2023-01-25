Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler has been making waves in the Indian cricket team and has now officially become the number one ODI bowler in the world, overtaking New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood.

Siraj’s journey to the top has been a testament to his hard work and dedication. He was given a chance to prove himself in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this month and he seized the opportunity with both hands. He took nine wickets against Sri Lanka, making him the leading wicket-taker for the three-game series, and followed that up with a four-wicket haul in the opening match against New Zealand. These performances have helped him secure the top spot in the rankings with 729 rating points.

His rise to the top of the rankings is not just a result of his recent form, but also the result of the extra training and improvements he has made over the past year. India’s bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, had challenged Siraj to work on certain aspects of his game last year, and the results of that training are now evident.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, has also been full of praise for Siraj, saying “He has done really well, he understands what the team is expecting from him. To come and take the new ball, swing the ball, get early wickets. In the middle overs too, he’s got so much skill. The more he plays, the better he gets.”

It’s not just Siraj who is making waves in the Indian cricket team, fellow pacer Mohammed Shami has also jumped 11 places to 32nd overall on the updated list for ODI bowlers. This shows the depth and talent in the Indian cricket team and the future looks bright for the Indian cricket team. The rise of Mohammed Siraj is not just a personal achievement but also a team achievement and a win for the Indian cricket team.