Pant and Pandya navigated India through victory, clinch the series

By Sports Desk

Pant has set an example of self-control in pressure situations by scoring a century when Team India needed it the most. Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a century against him on England soil in both Test and ODI formats. Pant scored a century in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston and today in Manchester he also scored a century in the third and final ODI.

Rishabh Pant has become the savior of the Indian team during the England tour. Whenever India is in trouble, Pant comes to rescue the team be it Test match, ODI or T20. Pant’s unbeaten 125 (113 balls) helped India win the third ODI by five wickets on Sunday. As a result Rohit Sharma led team India has won the ODI series.

And one of the main reasons for Manchester’s win today is undoubtedly Pant. However, Hardik Pandya laid the foundation of victory. Hardik scored 71 runs in 55 balls with the bat and also took 4 wickets.

However, by scoring a century on this day, Pant has set many records. Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a century against him on England soil in both Test and ODI formats. Pant scored a century in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. He also scored a century in the third and last ODI.

Also, as India’s keeper, he set an example for scoring the most runs in away Tests (159 not out), away ODIs (125 not out) and away T20s (65 not out). Along with this, Pant also touched the record of Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul. As a keeper, he set an example for scoring centuries outside Asia as well. Earlier, Dravid and KL had scored hundreds outside Asia while playing as keeper.

Pant with his intelligence and carefully chosen shots navigated India to a victory in the match and the series, India won the ODI series by 2-1. After losing the toss, England batted first and were all out for 259 runs in 45.5 overs. In reply, India scored 261 for 5 with 47 balls to spare.

