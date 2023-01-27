Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India’s T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to play in the first T20 match against New Zealand. This comes as a surprise to many fans and experts as Shaw has been in great form in the local tournaments, which earned him a place in the Indian team.

Shaw had been eagerly waiting for his chance to make a comeback to the Indian team after a long time, but it seems that he will have to wait a little longer. The reason behind Shaw’s exclusion is the presence of in-form openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya said ahead of the first T20I, “There is good competition in the Indian team. It is a good thing for the team. We are considering Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for the first T20I because both of them are in good form.”

With Rituraj Gaikwad ruled out due to injury, the Indian team has four openers to choose from but with Gill’s current form and Kishan’s ability to combine the roles of an opener and a wicket-keeper, it’s understandable that Shaw will have to wait for his chance.

It’s worth noting that Shaw has been consistently performing well in the domestic circuit, which earned him a place in the Indian team, but the T20 format is a different ball game altogether. It’s a fast-paced and dynamic format, and Shaw will have to prove himself in the net sessions and the opportunities that he gets in the future matches.

However, it’s also important to remember that the Indian cricket team is known for its fierce competition, and one bad performance can lead to exclusion from the playing XI. Shaw will have to work hard and consistently perform well to cement his place in the team. All eyes will be on whether Shaw will get a chance to play in the next two matches or if he will remain on the bench.