Sports

Ranji Match Marred by Death of Cricketer Siddharth Sharma, Fast Bowler on Gujarat Tour

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

While travelling to Gujarat for the Ranji Trophy match, Siddharth Sharma, a young and talented cricketer from Himachal Pradesh who established his name with his quick bowling, went tragically on Thursday.

A devastating setback for the sport, the death of the 28-year-old Himachal seamer has shocked the whole cricketing community. He passed away on Thursday while receiving treatment in a hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara, while the cause of his passing remains unknown.

Cricketer Siddharth Sharma Fast Bowler on Gujarat Tour

The tragic passing of the 28-year-old seamer has shocked the cricketing community. He had travelled to Gujarat with colleagues for a planned Ranji Trophy game as a member of the Himachal Pradesh team. However, because of his terrible condition, he was unable to enter the field. He was hospitalised by the team management for treatment, but he passed away while receiving care.

One of the leaders of the Himachal squad and a resident of the Una area, fast bowler Siddharth Sharma frequently led the state team from the front. He became well-known because to his outstanding Vijay Hazare Trophy performance. He made Himachal extremely near to winning the competition as he used his incisive swing to rip through the other team’s batting order.

He lived in the Basdehra area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. After his passing, his body was transported from Vadodara to Una, the town where he was born. His funeral rituals were performed this afternoon. Administrators of the cricket organisation and members of the cricketing community have expressed their profound sorrow over the cricketer’s passing.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Lax patrolling leads to 11 police officers facing consequences in Kanjhawala death case
Next article
No live rescues made at plane crash site by Nepal Army
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Politics

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Telangana BJP Chief’s Son to Uday Hussein in Assault Scandal

Bollywood director and producer Ram Gopal Varma has sparked controversy by comparing the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi...
Politics

Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya to hold Elections: schedule to be announced by EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the election timetable for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya today,...
World

TikTok Video of Air Hostess Smiling Before Nepal Plane Crash Tragedy Spreads Online

A tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday was captured on camera by one of the air hostesses on...
Health

8 Mental Strategies to Unlock Your Inner Genius: Concepts of Intelligence

Unlock your inner brilliance and unleash the full power of your mind with these 10 mental techniques and concepts....
Entertainment

Injury halts filming of ‘The Vaccine War’ as actress Pallavi Joshi is hurt

National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi suffered an injury while filming "The Vaccine War" in Hyderabad. The film, directed by...
Economy

India’s WPI Inflation Rates Drop to Multi-Year Lows

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has reduced to almost 2-year lows, with a reading of 4.95% in December...
Economy

Oxfam Calls on India’s Finance Minister to Impose Wealth Tax on Ultra-Rich to Tackle “Obscene” Inequality

Oxfam, a global non-profit organization, has called on India's finance minister to implement a wealth tax on the ultra-rich...
Car & Bike

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 3.5 lakh

The wait is finally over for all bike enthusiasts in India, as Royal Enfield has just introduced the highly-anticipated...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate