Ranji Match Marred by Death of Cricketer Siddharth Sharma, Fast Bowler on Gujarat Tour

While travelling to Gujarat for the Ranji Trophy match, Siddharth Sharma, a young and talented cricketer from Himachal Pradesh who established his name with his quick bowling, went tragically on Thursday.

A devastating setback for the sport, the death of the 28-year-old Himachal seamer has shocked the whole cricketing community. He passed away on Thursday while receiving treatment in a hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara, while the cause of his passing remains unknown.

The tragic passing of the 28-year-old seamer has shocked the cricketing community. He had travelled to Gujarat with colleagues for a planned Ranji Trophy game as a member of the Himachal Pradesh team. However, because of his terrible condition, he was unable to enter the field. He was hospitalised by the team management for treatment, but he passed away while receiving care.

One of the leaders of the Himachal squad and a resident of the Una area, fast bowler Siddharth Sharma frequently led the state team from the front. He became well-known because to his outstanding Vijay Hazare Trophy performance. He made Himachal extremely near to winning the competition as he used his incisive swing to rip through the other team’s batting order.

He lived in the Basdehra area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. After his passing, his body was transported from Vadodara to Una, the town where he was born. His funeral rituals were performed this afternoon. Administrators of the cricket organisation and members of the cricketing community have expressed their profound sorrow over the cricketer’s passing.