Rishabh Pant expresses gratitude in first tweet since car accident

On Monday, Rishabh Pant, a key player for Team India known for his skills as both a batter and wicketkeeper, gave an update on his well-being after experiencing a strange car accident while on his way home to Roorkee for New Year’s Eve.

The accident resulted in grave injuries for Pant, causing him to disappear from social media. However, after a near-fatal accident, he took to social media for the first time today and expressed his gratitude and humility for the encouragement and well wishes he received.

Pant took to social media to inform his fans and followers about the incident and to assure them that he was doing well. He also thanked everyone for their love and support. He expressed his gratitude to the medical team who treated him and to the fans who wished him a speedy recovery. He also stated that he would be taking a short break from cricket to recover from the injuries and to spend time with his family.

In a tweet, Pant stated that his knee surgery was successful and that the first step of his rehabilitation had been taken. He also praised the BCCI, Jay Shah, and the government for their unwavering support during his treatment. Notably, the government of Uttarakhand promised to pay for all of Pant’s medical bills, and the BCCI acted quickly and generously to provide the batsman with the finest care possible. Pant is currently receiving care at the Dhirubhai Kolkilaben hospital in Mumbai.

Pant also expressed his gratitude to his followers and supporters for thinking of him and wishing for his health. “From the bottom of my heart, I also want to thank all of my supporters, teammates, medical staff, and physiotherapists for their kind comments. I can’t wait to see everyone on the field,” he tweeted.

The cricketing community, as well as fans, have been wishing Pant a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the field soon. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to be extra cautious while driving.