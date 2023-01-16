Sports

Rishabh Pant expresses gratitude in first tweet since car accident

Sports Desk
By Sports Desk

-

2 min.

On Monday, Rishabh Pant, a key player for Team India known for his skills as both a batter and wicketkeeper, gave an update on his well-being after experiencing a strange car accident while on his way home to Roorkee for New Year’s Eve.

The accident resulted in grave injuries for Pant, causing him to disappear from social media. However, after a near-fatal accident, he took to social media for the first time today and expressed his gratitude and humility for the encouragement and well wishes he received.

Pant took to social media to inform his fans and followers about the incident and to assure them that he was doing well. He also thanked everyone for their love and support. He expressed his gratitude to the medical team who treated him and to the fans who wished him a speedy recovery. He also stated that he would be taking a short break from cricket to recover from the injuries and to spend time with his family.

In a tweet, Pant stated that his knee surgery was successful and that the first step of his rehabilitation had been taken. He also praised the BCCI, Jay Shah, and the government for their unwavering support during his treatment. Notably, the government of Uttarakhand promised to pay for all of Pant’s medical bills, and the BCCI acted quickly and generously to provide the batsman with the finest care possible. Pant is currently receiving care at the Dhirubhai Kolkilaben hospital in Mumbai.

Pant also expressed his gratitude to his followers and supporters for thinking of him and wishing for his health. “From the bottom of my heart, I also want to thank all of my supporters, teammates, medical staff, and physiotherapists for their kind comments. I can’t wait to see everyone on the field,” he tweeted.

The cricketing community, as well as fans, have been wishing Pant a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the field soon. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to be extra cautious while driving.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Swiggy Worker Tragically Dies After Leaping from Apartment to Escape Aggressive Dog
Next article
The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 3.5 lakh
Sports Desk
Sports Desk
We're the sports desk publishing team and we're here to bring you the latest and greatest in the world of sports. From breaking news to in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes.

Latest News

Politics

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Telangana BJP Chief’s Son to Uday Hussein in Assault Scandal

Bollywood director and producer Ram Gopal Varma has sparked controversy by comparing the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi...
Politics

Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya to hold Elections: schedule to be announced by EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the election timetable for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya today,...
World

TikTok Video of Air Hostess Smiling Before Nepal Plane Crash Tragedy Spreads Online

A tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday was captured on camera by one of the air hostesses on...
Health

8 Mental Strategies to Unlock Your Inner Genius: Concepts of Intelligence

Unlock your inner brilliance and unleash the full power of your mind with these 10 mental techniques and concepts....
Entertainment

Injury halts filming of ‘The Vaccine War’ as actress Pallavi Joshi is hurt

National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi suffered an injury while filming "The Vaccine War" in Hyderabad. The film, directed by...
Economy

India’s WPI Inflation Rates Drop to Multi-Year Lows

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has reduced to almost 2-year lows, with a reading of 4.95% in December...
Economy

Oxfam Calls on India’s Finance Minister to Impose Wealth Tax on Ultra-Rich to Tackle “Obscene” Inequality

Oxfam, a global non-profit organization, has called on India's finance minister to implement a wealth tax on the ultra-rich...
Car & Bike

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 3.5 lakh

The wait is finally over for all bike enthusiasts in India, as Royal Enfield has just introduced the highly-anticipated...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate