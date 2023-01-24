Sports

Rohit Sharma achieves a remarkable feat with his 30th ODI ton, tying Ponting’s record

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, samshed his 30th century in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand in the third match of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. It was his first ODI century since January 2020, and his first international century since September 2021. With this century, Rohit matched cricketing great Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI centuries, as both players now have 30. Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) have more ODI centuries.

Rohit Sharma playing a shot
Source: BCCI (twitter)

Despite his impressive record, Rohit did not finish 2022 with a single century in an international fixture. He was appointed as India’s official white-ball captain last season, and also took control of the Test team earlier that year. Despite rumors that he would quit the Twenty20 format after India’s miserable performance in the T20 World Cup, he silenced his critics with his performance against New Zealand.

Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill came out swinging after New Zealand sent India in to bat in the third ODI. Within 25 overs, the pair scored over 200 runs together to support India’s innings. This was the sixth time they have opened together and registered five 50+ partnerships with scores of 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 150 (ongoing).

Rohit also set a new record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batsman in the first 15 overs of an ODI innings. He reached 50 runs off 41 balls and hit a six off Mitchell Santner to finish his fifty. In the first ODI of the series, Rohit also surpassed a long-standing record set by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for the most sixes hit by an Indian player in ODI matches.

Rohit’s impressive statistics demonstrate his skill and solidify his position as one of the most well-known batsmen in the world. He continues to break records and lead the Indian team to victory.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi finds Digvijaya’s views on surgical strikes to be unacceptable and publicly states that he does not align with them
Next article
Anil Antony, son of AK Antony, exits Congress citing pressure to retract tweet on BBC Modi documentary
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to...
Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie "Pathaan" and has given it a mixed review.In his...
Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award

On Thursday, January 26th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the ICC...
Entertainment

Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023

It looks like fans of the original "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" film are in for a treat, as Bollywood...
Nation

India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD

On Thursday, India marked its Republic Day with a grand parade and flypast in the capital city of Delhi....
Business

eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for...
Startups

AIXTOR Technologies: Tailored Technology Solutions Provider for Various Industries

AIXTOR Technologies is a digital solution provider that is dedicated to delivering technology solutions that are tailored to meet...
Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate