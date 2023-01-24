Rohit Sharma achieves a remarkable feat with his 30th ODI ton, tying Ponting’s record

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, samshed his 30th century in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand in the third match of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. It was his first ODI century since January 2020, and his first international century since September 2021. With this century, Rohit matched cricketing great Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI centuries, as both players now have 30. Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) have more ODI centuries.

Despite his impressive record, Rohit did not finish 2022 with a single century in an international fixture. He was appointed as India’s official white-ball captain last season, and also took control of the Test team earlier that year. Despite rumors that he would quit the Twenty20 format after India’s miserable performance in the T20 World Cup, he silenced his critics with his performance against New Zealand.

Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill came out swinging after New Zealand sent India in to bat in the third ODI. Within 25 overs, the pair scored over 200 runs together to support India’s innings. This was the sixth time they have opened together and registered five 50+ partnerships with scores of 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 150 (ongoing).

Rohit also set a new record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batsman in the first 15 overs of an ODI innings. He reached 50 runs off 41 balls and hit a six off Mitchell Santner to finish his fifty. In the first ODI of the series, Rohit also surpassed a long-standing record set by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for the most sixes hit by an Indian player in ODI matches.

Rohit’s impressive statistics demonstrate his skill and solidify his position as one of the most well-known batsmen in the world. He continues to break records and lead the Indian team to victory.