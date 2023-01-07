Sania Mirza’s Outstanding Tennis Career Comes to a Close Due to Injury

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has announced her retirement from professional tennis due to an elbow injury. Mirza, who has lived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for over 10 years, is considered one of India’s top female tennis players. The injury caused her to end her 2022 season prematurely.

Sania Mirza is a well-known and highly respected figure in the world of tennis, with a career that has spanned over two decades. Her decision to retire was not taken lightly, and comes after much contemplation and consideration of her physical health. Despite the injury, Mirza has remained positive and is grateful for the opportunities that tennis has given her.

Throughout her career, Sania Mirza has achieved numerous accolades and accomplishments, she has won six Grand Slam doubles titles in her career, including the Australian Open women’s doubles title in 2016. She also became the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title in 2005, when she took home the trophy in her hometown of Hyderabad. By 2007, Mirza had broken into the top 30 and was ranked 27th in the world.

Mirza formed a successful doubles partnership with Swiss star Martina Hingis, winning Wimbledon and the US and Australian Opens among their 14 trophies. Dubbed “Santina,” the duo became a formidable force on the court.

Mirza’s final outing will be at the Australian Open, which begins on January 16, where she will compete alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina. After her appearance at the Australian Open, Mirza will say goodbye to the sport in the United Arab Emirates, where she has lived with her husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, for more than a decade.

I just don’t have the mental energy to put in so much emotional effort anymore,” she said. “I became a professional in 2003, but my priorities have changed and now my top priority is not to push my body to its limits every day.

Fans of Mirza took to social media to express their admiration for the tennis star and wish her success in her future endeavors. “You are an inspiration to many generations,” wrote one fan. “Wishing you all the success in coming days jii,” added another.

Mirza’s retirement marks the end of an era in Indian tennis, but her legacy and impact on the sport will undoubtedly live on. She has inspired countless young athletes and has paved the way for future generations of female tennis players in India.