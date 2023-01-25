Shubman Gill reaches career-high sixth spot in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings for batters

Shubman Gill, a young Indian batsman, has had a breakout year in international cricket, particularly in the ODI format. He recently moved up 20 spots in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings to land at a career-best number six. This rise in the rankings follows a stellar series against New Zealand, in which he scored 360 runs in three innings, including a double century in the first ODI and a century in the final ODI, to win the title of “Player of the Series.” With 567 runs in six innings and an average of 113.40, Gill is having a phenomenal year in ODIs, with three centuries, a fifty, and a top score of 208.

Gill has been consistently making the most of each opportunity he has had as an opener, displaying consistency in his performances. In the final ODI against New Zealand, he scored 112 runs in just 78 balls, hitting 13 fours and five sixes, with a strike rate of 143.58. With this performance, he also reached the milestone of 2,000 runs in international cricket.

Gill’s performances in the ODI format have been particularly impressive, with 1,254 runs at an average of 73.76 in 21 innings. He has four centuries and five half-centuries, with a top score of 208. In Test cricket, he has also been consistent, with 736 runs at an average of 32 in 25 innings, with one century and four half-centuries. In T20I format, he has played only three matches and has scored 58 runs at an average of 19.33.

In this series against New Zealand, Gill also broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored by an Indian in a three-match ODI series, with 360 runs at an average of 180. Kohli had previously set the record in a series against Sri Lanka, where he amassed 283 runs, including two centuries and a personal high of 166.