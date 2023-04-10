Smriti Mandhana, the Cricketer, Joins Sanjay Ghodawat University to Pursue Higher Education

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has enrolled at Sanjay Ghodawat University to complete her Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com.) degree. The founder and chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Sanjay Ghodawat, expressed his excitement about the enrollment of the renowned sports player in a graduation program. The educational arm of SGG, Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), was established as a State Private University in 2017, following the successful establishment of Sanjay Ghodawat Institutions in 2009. With an A grade from NAAC and NBA accreditation for its programs, the evolution of SGU was inevitable.

The Sanjay Ghodawat Educational Campus provides students from Kindergarten to PhD level with state-of-the-art teaching and studying facilities. The 165-acre educational campus houses Sanjay Ghodawat University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in a wide range of fields, including technology, pharmacy, architecture, science, liberal arts, computer applications, management, and business. The Sanjay Ghodawat Polytechnic, which offers an engineering diploma, is also located on the educational campus. The International School on campus offers pupils the CBSE, IGCSE, and IB curricula, serving around 4500 students.

In addition to the academic programs, Sanjay Ghodawat IIT & Medical Academy prepares students to pass competitive exams like JEE Main, Advance, CET, NEET, etc. Sanjay Ghodawat Junior Colleges for Science and Commerce are also located on the site. With its branch locations in Atigre, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Nanded, Karad, Pune, Belgaum, and Latur, the campus has continuously aided students in passing competitive tests by allowing thousands to enroll in prestigious engineering and medical schools like the IITs, NITs, and AIIMS. Currently, the campus serves around 18000 students.

Smriti Mandhana expressed her satisfaction with the SGU campus and its excellent athletic facilities, stating that it was the only option for finishing her studies. The Sanjay Ghodawat University has a top-notch campus with all the amenities. Recently, tennis player Ashvarya Jadhav, who competed in Junior Wimbledon, also joined the university.

The Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), a well-known Indian corporate conglomerate, operates in several high-value commercial sectors such as aviation, consumer goods, education, energy, mining, real estate, retail, and textiles. Since its establishment in 1993, SGG has grown significantly under the able leadership of its Chairman and Founder, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, serving millions of clients, more than 10,000 employees, and over 16,000 students.

The enrollment of Smriti Mandhana at Sanjay Ghodawat University highlights the institution’s commitment to backing sports events and making sure athletes perform well in school as well. With a diverse range of academic programs, top-notch facilities, and an emphasis on overall student development, Sanjay Ghodawat University is emerging as a leading institution of higher education in India.