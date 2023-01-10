Sports

Teamwork by Rizwan and Babar helps Pakistan defeat New Zealand in 1st ODI

Pakistan secured a six-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi, thanks in large part to a stellar performance by Mohammad Rizwan. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 77, the most runs for Pakistan in the game and his eighth half-century in ODI cricket. This was Rizwan’s 50th ODI and he now has 1,100 runs in the competition.

Mohammad Rizwan shoots a six in ODIs against New Zealand.

After the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman, Rizwan teamed up with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam for a 60-run partnership. Despite the loss of Babar in the 37th over, Rizwan continued his counterattack and combined with Haris Sohail for a 64-run stand. His final score was an impressive 77 off 86 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six. Rizwan now has 1,142 runs, an average of 31.72, from 50 ODIs and became the 28th Pakistani player to reach 5,000 runs across all forms earlier this year.

New Zealand got off to a rocky start after being asked to bat by Pakistan, losing three wickets for a total of 69 runs in 14.2 overs. However, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped the Kiwis advance past 120 before Mohammad Nawaz broke their partnership. In the end, New Zealand closed with 255/9, with Naseem Shah taking a wicket.

Usama Mir, making his debut as a leg-spinner, bowled out skipper Kane Williamson for 26. Mir finished the game with 2-42. In his 53-ball knock, Phillips hit a six and a four, while Bracewell hit four boundaries and a six. Allen, the opener, scored 29 off 27 balls with six boundaries in his innings.

Thanks to strong performances by Fakhar, Babar, and Rizwan, Pakistan easily chased down the target and secured the victory. Naeem Shah, the 19-year-old, also impressed with 5-57 in his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances.

