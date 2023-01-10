Sports

Though falling short of century, Rohit Sharma sets new record surpassing Virender Sehwag

The Indian cricket team is currently facing Sri Lanka in an exciting One-Day International match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The opening partnership of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has set the tone for the match, with the duo putting on an impressive 143 runs for the first wicket. Rohit himself is currently batting on 83 runs, and is closing in on his 30th ODI century, which would tie the record held by Ricky Ponting.

rohit sharma playing an impressive innings

Rohit, who last hit an ODI century in January 2020, has been showcasing his skills as a batter, displaying his powerful pull punches and elegant backfoot strikes. He has already reached his 47th ODI half-century and is maintaining a healthy run rate of 123.88.

As an opener for India, Rohit currently ranks third in terms of ODI runs, behind only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. With the potential to reach a century in this match, he could potentially surpass Virender Sehwag’s previous mark of 7,518 runs scored as an ODI opener, a new record.

As the match continues, Rohit and the Indian team will be looking to continue their strong performance and secure a victory against Sri Lanka. Rohit who is appointed as India’s official white-ball and test team captain, is also looking to silence his critics with his continued impressive performances on the field.

In addition to Rohit Sharma’s impressive performance, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also had a great knock in the match. Shubman scored 70 runs off 60 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 116.6. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remains not out till now with a score of 93 runs from just 76 balls, at an outstanding strike rate of 122.37.

