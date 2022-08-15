Sports

Upcoming Zimbabwe vs India Series, Here’s What You Need To Know

Zimbabwe vs India series will telecast on Sony Sports Network. Whereas for streaming it can be seen from Sony's OTT platform. However, OTT telecast will be limited to subscribers only.

Tanvi N

After the England tour, Indian cricket is all set again to take on Zimbabwe in an upcoming three-match long ODI series that will start just days from now. The team will be playing against zimbabwe in Harare, the capital city of zimbabwe. All matches in the series will be played in Harare Sports Club only.

Zimbabwe vs India Series
Representational Photo (file)

Indian cricket team and zimbabwe’s team hadn’t crossed paths in a bilateral series for about six years. Largely due to the political situation in the country that apparently destroyed cricket in the country. Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was a staunch opponent of cricket, hence the decline of the cricketing culture in the country. India’ last tour to Zimbabwe was in 2016, since when the team never went to Zimbabwe for any tour.

The focus of Zimbabwe vs India series will be on KL Rahul’s re-entry into the team after passing the fitness test. Rahul will take over the captaincy of the Indian team. On the other hand Shikhar Dhawan will be the vice captain in the series.

Here is a historical data sheet of how things go when both the teams face each other.

India and Zimbabwe have crossed paths in ODIs for a total of 63 times. Out of this India has won 51 while Zimbabwe managed to win 10 matches while 2 were drawn.

Based on the historical data, India holds a big-time advantage over team zimbabwe. All the times the two faced each other. The team is on a straight 12-match winning spree against the challenger Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs India Series, Match Schedule, Timing and Venue, Streaming on internet and Live on TV.

Zimbabwe vs India Series match schedule, venue and time table

The first match of the three-match series will take place on 18th August followed by matches on 20th and 22nd August. On 18th August the First match will start at 12:45 pm IST or Indian standard time.

The series could be streamed on Sony TV’s OTT platform however unlike Hotstar, where users will have to pay for a subscription before they could watch the telecast. Sony TV has secured the rights to telecast therefore Sony sports network will telecast the match live.

