Yuvraj Singh Announces his Retirement from all Formats of Cricket

[⌛ 3 Minutes Read]

New Delhi: A remarkable cricketer, India’s dependable explosive allrounder middle order batsman, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. At a special event arranged in Mumbai, just a few miles apart from Wankhede Stadium where he was awarded as “Man of the series” for his exceptional performance in WC 2011.

The all-rounder, accompanied by his wife and mother, he told the press, in an emotional address “I don’t know, being on the ground, wearing my India jersey which is hanging right there. Whoever comes and takes that jersey, that number, will be very proud of what I have done in that jersey”.

A video of the highlights of his career, the ups and downs, his struggle against cancer and his father’s love for the game was shown, Yuvraj broke down into tears, he said “I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and that’s why I am standing here,”.

Yuvraj Singh’s performance in the World Cup hugely helped India to grab the trophy not once, but two times. After India’s wicked defeat in the league matches of 2007 world cup, Yuvraj and team’s terrific performance in Twenty20 world cup held in the same year 2007 helped to wipe off the marks of a staggering defeat. In that very same tournament Yuvraj scored memorable, 6 sixes on six ball against England’s Stuart Broad.

In his last appearance between the 22-yards in the IPL 2019, his team Mumbai Indians lifted the cup. However during the tournament, Yuvraj was not seen in a good form or the type of form everyone wishes to see him in. Yuvraj played 4 matches in IPL19 and scored a total 98 runs.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Stamp your viewpoint, use the comment box down below. Share on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

More:

LS17: Parliamentary Budget for Fiscal Year 20, Scheduled on 5th July

Australia countering China’s growing influence in South Pacific