Technology

Canva, the graphic design platform, went down again, user get a 502 error

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

Canva, the graphic design company based out of Australia which is the most popular suit based graphic designing service is facing connection related difficulties. In last 24 hours time the site has been down for two times. Users are getting a worldwide error of 502 Bad Gateway.

Lately, Canva introduced the Canva feature for teams where a team of 3,000 members can collaborate on graphic design. As a result many organizations have migrated to Canva for their image creative requirement as a result of which the website is experiencing a huge influx of new users.

However, by the time the news was written, there had been no official confirmation or communication from Canva. Although there is speculation that Canva is releasing a new major update to the platform which is causing these connection errors.

canva’s official twitter handle tweeted “We’re aware of this and we’re doing our best to get things back. You can check this page Canva Status for updates. Thanks a bunch!”

Canva is widely used for image creative designing and there are many professionals who work solely on Canva, some as freelancers and fulltimers. According to data released by Canva, 3.5 billion designs were created on Canva in 2021 last year. Canva was founded in 2012.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleWhat colourful milestones on Indian roads really mean ?
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar

Latest News

Explainers

What colourful milestones on Indian roads really mean ?

Roads in India stretch for miles, according to one figure, the network of roads in India is spread over...
Entertainment

After Three Consecutive Flops, Akshay Kumar Said – I Admit My Fault

Bollywood is currently undergoing a metamorphosis, all precedents which were set earlier, seem to be breaking as the biggest...
Health

6 Golden Tips to Stay Consistent with your Yoga Practice

Let us all accept it first, we all have adopted yoga at some point in our life, made many...
Nation

8 Fake Anti Indian Content Based Youtube Channels Blocked By the Government

In a move by the Ministry of Information and Technology, the government cracked down on YouTube channels based on...
Business

5G to rollout soon, Central Government starts Spectrum Allocation process

After all, the wait for 5G internet connection may soon be over as the government begins the spectrum allocation...
Business

Top 20 Market Mantra Quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, King of Dalal Street

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Indian stock market mogul, popularly known as the "King of Dalal Street", passed away on August...
Politics

BJP parliamentary board reshuffle, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh out from the board

In a shocking development, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday dropped its top-brass leaders, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and...
Business

Mother Dairy hikes Prices of all types of Milk by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy, India's leading producer of milk and other dairy products, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate