Canva, the graphic design company based out of Australia which is the most popular suit based graphic designing service is facing connection related difficulties. In last 24 hours time the site has been down for two times. Users are getting a worldwide error of 502 Bad Gateway.

Lately, Canva introduced the Canva feature for teams where a team of 3,000 members can collaborate on graphic design. As a result many organizations have migrated to Canva for their image creative requirement as a result of which the website is experiencing a huge influx of new users.

However, by the time the news was written, there had been no official confirmation or communication from Canva. Although there is speculation that Canva is releasing a new major update to the platform which is causing these connection errors.

canva’s official twitter handle tweeted “We’re aware of this and we’re doing our best to get things back. You can check this page Canva Status for updates. Thanks a bunch!”

Canva is widely used for image creative designing and there are many professionals who work solely on Canva, some as freelancers and fulltimers. According to data released by Canva, 3.5 billion designs were created on Canva in 2021 last year. Canva was founded in 2012.