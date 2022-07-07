Digital India Week 2022 Stage Set for “India Stack Knowledge Exchange”

The third day of the Digital India Week celebrations began on 6th July, 2022 with the inauguration ceremony of various initiatives of the Government of Gujarat. Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) delivered the welcome address. This was followed by a special speech by Mr. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, where he expressed his gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for helping MeitY make Digital India Week 2022 a successful event. He also expressed that Digital India week is not only a celebration but also a platform for cross fertilisation of good ideas.

The Digital Expo to be displayed in parallel has been extended till 10 July 2022. Yesterday, it witnessed a massive crowd of over 10,000 visitors who witnessed futuristic digital solutions and emerging technology products at over 200 stalls. The expo attracted students, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and the general public from across India. The highlight of the Digital Expo was the enthusiastic participation of government schools from tribal areas. The digital fair also featured drones, AR/VR, interactive robots and cutting edge futuristic technologies showcased by startups from across the country.

Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, launched ‘MyGov Gujarat’, a platform that will empower 6.67 crore Gujaratis to contribute even more in nation building. He also addressed the gathering and lauded Gujarat for being a champion in implementing and adopting initiatives under Digital India and enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability. Shri Vijay Nehra, Secretary, Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat proposed vote of thanks.

The first session of the day on “Public Digital Platforms and Citizen-Centric Public Service” was moderated by Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY. The panelists for the session included Mr. J Satyanarayana, Advisor, WEF, Mr. Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC-SPV, Mr. Saurabh Gaur, Principal Secretary (IT&C), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Sameer Vishnoi, Special Secretary. and CEO. , CHIP, Government of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary (IT&E), Government of Uttar Pradesh and Mr. Amit K. Sinha, IPS, Director ITDA, Government of Uttarakhand. The panelists reflected on how India’s unique platformization strategy of creating public digital platforms across sectors is playing a vital role in government-citizen engagement by empowering citizens, ensuring ease of governance and ease of doing business.

The second panel discussion of the day on “Aadhaar for States: Enabling Ease of Life” was moderated by Mr. Amod Kumar, DDG, UIDAI and included Mr. Santosh Kumar Mall, IAS, Principal Secretary (IT), Government of Bihar, Mr. were involved. Participation observed. V. Ponnuraj, IAS, Secretary, DPAR, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Abhijit Agrawal, Project Director, (MP-SWAN) and Deputy Secretary DST, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Mr. Amit K Sinha, IPS, Director ITDA, Government of Uttarakhand. The session deliberated on how states are using Aadhaar in various ways to ease the daily lives of citizens through seamless delivery of subsidies, benefits and other services, especially to the most disadvantaged and underprivileged. square.

The third panel discussion on ‘Metaverse and Web 3.0’ was chaired by Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY. Eminent panelists include Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, Head of Public Policy, META, Mr. Srinivas Reddy, VP, Mixed Reality, Microsoft India, Mr. Kanishk Agarwal, Head Service Lines, India and South Asia, AWS and Prof. Maninder Aggarwal, was present. Computer Department. , the session was filled with exchange of ideas and everything from the current landscape of Metaverse technologies to policy and regulatory standards in the Metaverse, from capacity building for Web 3.0 to the changes these two technologies bring to all of us searched for. areas can be seen.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Member (Technology), Department of Telecommunications, Mr. Vishnu Soni, VP, Product Engineering, Tejas Network, Dr. Dhivigar Bhaskaran, participated in the fourth session of the day “5G and Future of Internet in India’s Taken”. “. Principal Engineering, CEWIT, Mr. Ayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President Reliance Jio. The panel discussed the impact of the introduction of 5G on the economy, the current scenario of the 5G ecosystem in India, what can be provided through 5G roll out in rural areas. Discussed the speed and role of 5G in India’s digital transformation.

Mr. Abhishek Singh, President and CEO NeGD concluded the session and programs of Digital India Week in Gujarat by thanking Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Minister of Electronics & IT, Hon’ble Minister of State, Chief Minister of Gujarat. Government of Gujarat, startups, industry partners and everyone involved to make this event a success.

Digital India Week celebration will continue in virtual mode with India Stack Knowledge Exchange from 7th to 9th July 2022.