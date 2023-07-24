Elon Musk’s X Project: Twitter’s Bird Logo Going Extinct as X.com Takes Over

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter’s iconic bird logo is about to become extinct as Elon Musk’s X.com takes center stage. Late Sunday, the 52-year-old CEO of Tesla announced on Twitter that “X.com now points to https://twitter.com/,” indicating a significant shift in the micro-blogging platform’s branding.

The announcement comes as no surprise to those familiar with Musk’s ambitions. Having taken over Twitter last year, he had previously hinted that this move was all part of his plan to accelerate the creation of X.com, a company he founded back in 1999.

Musk has been vocal about his intention to revamp Twitter’s image, and it seems the bird logo is the first to go. He mentioned in a tweet that the little blue birdie might soon be replaced by an “X.” Not stopping there, he even teased the eventual farewell of the entire Twitter brand, including all its bird-related imagery.

While the specifics of the X.com project are not entirely clear, Musk’s track record suggests that it could be something revolutionary. Known for his involvement in cutting-edge ventures like Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Musk has a knack for disrupting traditional industries with his innovative ideas. Speculations are rife that X.com could potentially be a groundbreaking platform that combines social media, finance, or even artificial intelligence.

Musk’s ambitious plans are moving at an incredible pace. Just hours after his tweets, an image of a flickering “X” logo was shared by one of the users, indicating that the interim X logo is already in the works. If Musk finds a suitable X logo soon, he has hinted at making it live worldwide in a matter of hours.

As the world eagerly awaits the transformation of Twitter into X.com, it’s clear that Musk has something big up his sleeve. Whether it’s a complete overhaul of the micro-blogging platform or the introduction of an entirely new paradigm, one thing is for sure – the X Project is bound to make waves and leave a lasting impact on the digital landscape. Stay tuned for more updates as the story unfolds and the X era dawns upon us all.