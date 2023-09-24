Get 6 Months of Free Jio Service Worth Rs 2,394 with iPhone 15 Purchase

Reliance Jio has rolled out an enticing offer for tech enthusiasts and iPhone aficionados: buy the brand-new iPhone 15 and enjoy six months of free Jio service valued at a whopping Rs 2,394. There is, however, a catch—you can only avail of this alluring offer if you purchase the iPhone 15 through a Reliance Retail store, Reliance Digital online, or JioMart. The latest iPhone lineup, comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What’s Inside the Rs 399 Jio Plan?

For those eligible for this offer, the Rs 399 Jio plan comes with a generous package. Subscribers will enjoy a daily data allowance of 3GB, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. As an added bonus, the plan provides access to a suite of Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Jio first introduced this offer last year, and it’s exclusively available to those who purchase the device through a Reliance retailer. Furthermore, it’s important to note that only new prepaid activations on plans costing Rs 149 or more qualify for this promotion, so if you’re not already a Jio user, you’ll need to acquire a new SIM card or transfer your existing number.

Seamless Activation Process

Once you meet the criteria for this offer and have your iPhone 15 in hand, you’ll receive an SMS or email confirming that the offer has been applied to your number. It’s crucial to keep in mind that this offer applies solely to the iPhone 15; using a SIM card from a different smartphone won’t allow you to take advantage of this generous deal.

Experience Unlimited 5G Data

Acknowledging the future of connectivity, Jio is also offering unlimited 5G data for Rs 399, ensuring that your iPhone 15 can harness the power of 5G without incurring any additional charges.

It’s worth noting that this offer appears to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 model. Consequently, the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be eligible for the same discount. For those considering the iPhone 15, it boasts a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Beneath the surface, the iPhone 15 is powered by Apple’s formidable A16 Bionic chipset. The phone’s 48MP primary camera, equipped with an f/1.6 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, and sensor-shift OS, ensures exceptional photography capabilities. Complementing the primary sensor is a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The device also features a USB-C port, a 12MP selfie camera, and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.

So, if you’ve had your eye on the iPhone 15 and crave the unbeatable value of free Jio service, now might be the perfect time to make that purchase. Prepare to embrace the future of mobile technology with this exciting combo offer from Reliance Jio and Apple.