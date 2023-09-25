Jio AirFiber vs. Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Which One’s Better for You?

Let’s dive right into the world of home internet and make choosing between Airtel Xstream AirFiber and Jio AirFiber. Before we compare these two services, let’s talk about Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). It’s like the future of home internet. Unlike traditional broadband, FWA offers flexibility. You can place the device anywhere in your home where there’s a decent network signal. FWA works through a wireless network, ensuring you get a speedy and reliable internet connection. And with 5G on the rise, these new services are even more exciting.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Now, onto Airtel Xstream AirFiber. It’s a user-friendly, plug-and-play home internet solution. It covers a large area in your home and can connect up to 64 devices simultaneously. Setting it up is a breeze with the Xstream AirFiber app. It costs Rs. 799 per month (plus 18% GST) and provides speeds of up to 100Mbps. If you prefer, there’s a six-month plan option with a one-time refundable deposit of Rs. 2,500. Currently, this service is available in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans for expansion to more cities on Airtel’s radar.

Jio AirFiber

Now, let’s shift our focus to Jio AirFiber, a comprehensive solution that goes beyond just internet connectivity. It offers access to 550+ digital TV channels through a 4K set-top box. You can also enjoy 16+ OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. And that’s not all—Jio AirFiber also includes smart home services. With over six plans to choose from, it’s available in more than eight urban cities across India. The plans range from Rs. 599 to Rs. 3,999, delivering speeds from 30Mbps to a blazing-fast 1Gbps, all with unlimited data.

Which One to Pick?

So, which one should you go for? If we compare the two, Jio AirFiber seems to have the upper hand. It’s available in more cities compared to Airtel Xstream AirFiber. Additionally, it offers a variety of perks alongside high-speed internet. With six different plans, Jio AirFiber caters to different budgets. So, if you’re in search of not just internet but also entertainment and more, Jio AirFiber might be the better choice for you.