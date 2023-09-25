Technology

Jio AirFiber vs. Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Which One’s Better for You?

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

Let’s dive right into the world of home internet and make choosing between Airtel Xstream AirFiber and Jio AirFiber. Before we compare these two services, let’s talk about Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). It’s like the future of home internet. Unlike traditional broadband, FWA offers flexibility. You can place the device anywhere in your home where there’s a decent network signal. FWA works through a wireless network, ensuring you get a speedy and reliable internet connection. And with 5G on the rise, these new services are even more exciting.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Now, onto Airtel Xstream AirFiber. It’s a user-friendly, plug-and-play home internet solution. It covers a large area in your home and can connect up to 64 devices simultaneously. Setting it up is a breeze with the Xstream AirFiber app. It costs Rs. 799 per month (plus 18% GST) and provides speeds of up to 100Mbps. If you prefer, there’s a six-month plan option with a one-time refundable deposit of Rs. 2,500. Currently, this service is available in Delhi and Mumbai, with plans for expansion to more cities on Airtel’s radar.

Jio AirFiber

Now, let’s shift our focus to Jio AirFiber, a comprehensive solution that goes beyond just internet connectivity. It offers access to 550+ digital TV channels through a 4K set-top box. You can also enjoy 16+ OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. And that’s not all—Jio AirFiber also includes smart home services. With over six plans to choose from, it’s available in more than eight urban cities across India. The plans range from Rs. 599 to Rs. 3,999, delivering speeds from 30Mbps to a blazing-fast 1Gbps, all with unlimited data.

Which One to Pick?

So, which one should you go for? If we compare the two, Jio AirFiber seems to have the upper hand. It’s available in more cities compared to Airtel Xstream AirFiber. Additionally, it offers a variety of perks alongside high-speed internet. With six different plans, Jio AirFiber caters to different budgets. So, if you’re in search of not just internet but also entertainment and more, Jio AirFiber might be the better choice for you.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
The Dynamics of Free Markets and Buyouts
Next article
Is News Media’s Role in Shaping Justice and Priorities a Double-Edged Sword?
IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Opinion

Is News Media’s Role in Shaping Justice and Priorities a Double-Edged Sword?

In our information-driven world, news platforms play a crucial role in keeping the public informed about significant events and...
Business

The Dynamics of Free Markets and Buyouts

In the realm of economics, the interplay between free markets and buyouts is a phenomenon experienced by capitalist nations...
Technology

Get 6 Months of Free Jio Service Worth Rs 2,394 with iPhone 15 Purchase

Reliance Jio has rolled out an enticing offer for tech enthusiasts and iPhone aficionados: buy the brand-new iPhone 15...
Explainers

US-India Relations Trumping US-Canada Ties: Unpacking the Choice

In the evolving landscape of international relations, the dynamics between the United States and India have gained significant prominence,...
Nation

Internet Ban in Manipur Lifted: CM N Biren Singh Addresses Ethnic Clashes and Border Security

Imphal, Manipur - Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an important announcement today by lifting the internet ban in...
Explainers

What Are the Root Causes of the Khalistan Issue in India-Canada Relations

The relationship between India and Canada finds itself in turbulent waters, primarily due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's alarming...
Explainers

Is One Nation One Election (ONOE) the Future? An analysis

One Nation One Election is not a new idea. In fact, the first-ever general elections for both the Lok...
Technology

PhonePe’s Indus App store Takes on Tech Giants Google and Apple in Epic App Store Battle

In a groundbreaking move that could reshape the mobile app distribution landscape, PhonePe, the fintech powerhouse under Walmart's umbrella,...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate