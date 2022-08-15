Leading EV brand Triton unveils designs of its hydrogen fuelled scooters

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Triton Electric Vehicles unveiled the designs of Triton’s hydrogen-fueled scooters. Another major announcement that the company made on August 15 is the opening of bookings for the Triton EV scooters. Bookings for Triton hydrogen scooters EV scooters and three wheelers will be starting by the end of this month.

“The scooter designs we present today are designed after rigorous research and development work and as per Indian traffic conditions. Apart from styling, our scooters are designed to ensure the safety of passengers. These designs are safe even for children. However, the style quotations have also been placed very high considering the fact that young consumers are keen to go for new age mobility to control the carbon footprint,” said Mr Himanshu Patel, Founder & MD, Triton Electric Vehicles he said. commented.

The company has recently forayed into hydrogen powered two wheelers and three wheelers and has started the journey of manufacturing hydrogen powered two and three wheelers. “We understand the utility of hydrogen-powered Indian roads. At Triton EV we are working aggressively towards producing best in class, safe and clean fuel driven vehicles that will ensure a safe environment along with road safety for commuters and consumers. At Triton EV we believe in spending quality time in R&D before coming up with a few products that will eventually enter the Indian roads,” says Himanshu of Triton EV.

The safety of EV scooters has become a major concern for policy makers as well as for the entire EV industry. In order to ensure complete safety of alternative fuel powered scooters, Triton EV as a related organization in the smart mobility space has chosen hydrogen-fueled scooters as a safer alternative.

Triton EV has a very strong and structured approach towards R&D. Triton EV’s R&D facility is located near Ahmedabad and has best-in-class infrastructure and expertise for best-in-class vehicles that are desired. “Our aim is to ensure safe and secure vehicles for Indian roads running on clean fuel. The safety of our consumers and our vehicles will remain our top priority. We have chosen hydrogen fuel for scooters and three-wheelers as we also understand the importance of environment,” commented Mr. Himanshu Patel.

The company made a special announcement on the 76th Independence Day that booking for hydrogen-powered Triton two-wheelers and three-wheelers will open by the end of this month.

With this big announcement, Triton EV has wished all the countrymen a very Happy Independence Day on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

Triton EV has also announced that it has acquired a fully equipped state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for commercial vehicles. With strong logistical connectivity with ports, this 3.7 million sq ft manufacturing facility will become Asia’s hub for EVs and India’s global success story of EV exports.