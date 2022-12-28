MakeStories Creator Program Extended for an Additional Six Months

MakeStories, a plugin for WordPress that allows users to create and publish Google Web Stories on their website, announced that the Creator Program has been extended for an additional six months, until June 30, 2023. The extension came as a celebration of the success of the creators, who had created over 635,000 stories that received over 5 billion slide views. These stories were viewed by over 800 million users around the world.

Company’s founder Pratik Ghela said “The Creator Program remained free for all existing and new creators, and MakeStories is excited to see what the next six months would bring. In February 23, creators were required to select a plan, details of which were shared soon.

MakeStories is grateful to have such a talented and hardworking community of over 100,000 creators, and thanked them for their continued participation and for bringing their creative visions to life. The extension was a testament to the value and impact of the Creator Program, and MakeStories was excited to see what the next six months would bring.”

In addition to the extension of the program, MakeStories recognized and thanked the creators for their hard work and dedication. Their high-quality content had been a driving force behind the success of MakeStories, and the company was proud to see the growth and impact of the Creator Program. MakeStories looked forward to continuing to support and empower the creators as they brought their ideas to life and reached even more users across the globe.

Web Stories are a type of visual content that is designed to be easily consumed on mobile devices, and are made up of a series of slides that can include text, images, videos, and other types of multimedia content. MakeStories makes it easy for users to create these stories by providing a visual drag-and-drop editor that allows them to easily arrange and customize their content.

One of the key benefits of MakeStories is that it allows users to quickly and easily create and publish Web Stories on their WordPress site. With just a few clicks, users can create a new story, add their content, and have it live on their site in no time. This makes it a great tool for content creators who want to produce engaging, interactive content that can be easily shared on social media and other platforms.

In addition to its ease of use, MakeStories is also highly customizable, allowing users to choose from a range of templates and design options to create stories that match their brand and style. This makes it a great tool for businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to create professional-quality Web Stories without the need for specialized design skills.