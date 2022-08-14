Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz New Smartwatch Launched: Check Features, Price

Budget smartwatch maker Noise has launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market. The product is named Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz. Noise is an Indian technology brand, which started its journey in 2014 by manufacturing phone cases and other accessories.

Highlights of ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz

The watch will retail from Wednesday (August 17) in six colors via Amazon as well as its own e-store. Some of the distinguishing features of this newly launched watch is the presence of an AMOLED display technology which almost guarantees good sunlight visibility. In addition the watch is capable of Bluetooth(v5.3) calling, and detection of multiple sports modes and activities. The battery is also powerful, the company claims that it can give up to seven days of battery life. The Display offers 500 nits peak brightness which makes it legible even in direct sunlight. The presence of an AMOLED display also adds to the capability of the always-on display.

In the domestic smartwatch market, especially those retailing between Rs 1,000 and Rs 12,000, Noise has been able to carve a niche for itself. According to media reports, the company is experiencing rapid growth in the market, resulting in the expansion of the product line to rival even the top-end smartwatches.

Specifications of ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz

The all-powerful interior fits into a compact surprisingly compact and sturdy casing. The wearable sports a 1.8-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution, 500 nits peak brightness and 326ppi pixel density. The watch comes with a wide range of customizable watchfaces to suit the occasion.

The smartwatch is available in six attractive colors namely Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Olive Green, Vintage Gray and Champagne Grey.

Some other notable features that would immediately interest anyone in this smartwatch are over 100 activity detection modes and key health tracking features such as SPO2 sensor, continuous heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz: Pricing and VFM ratio.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is very smartly priced at a rather affordable price point of just Rs. 3,999. For the price it retails for it packs a very decent set of features and specifications. An an almoled display at this price point is an iceing on the cake.

The watch It will be available on the official website of the company from August 17.