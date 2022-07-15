Top Features of Nothing Phone 1 That You Shouldn’t Miss

The months-long hype about Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone 1 is finally over. Nothing Phone 1 has been launched worldwide and can be ordered directly from Flipkart in India.Nothing the Phone 1 comes with a stunning new design. A completely different take on the back panel of the smartphone, which has been ignored by smartphone makers for so long. Carl Pei, Swedish internet entrepreneur and founder of nothing, has added several new features to the back of the phone, mostly accessibility features that give you a lot of relevant information apart from looking sick cool.

The phone comes with the official Nothing OS which gives an experience near the stock Pixel OS with additional features like glyph lighting controls etc.

Specifications and features of Nothing Phone 1

The number one spot has to go to the amazing display experience with which it comes. A panel that measures 6.55-inches diagonally and can show off 1080p resolution and works on OLED technology, and to top it with the cherry on the cake, it gets a flexible panel, as you can see on phones that sells way above the price tag of Nothing 1 phone. Display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and back.

The next awesome feature is the Glyph interface. So it’s not just about blinking some LED lights on the back, the place where the Glyph interface really performs is that it can convey a lot more contextual information than a simple LED notification dot, i.e. It tells you how much charge your phone can hold? It can also be customised according to a task or routine.

There is an LED dot on the back of the smartphone that lights up when the phone is in recording mode. This is a better and more easy to use implementation of this privacy feature unlike some Apple and Samsung devices.

The phone is using Sony is using a Sony imx766 50 megapixel main and super wide, which can also shoot macro images. The best part is the 4K Life HDR videos, which are fantastic.

The custom Qualcomm 778G Plus silicon with 8GB ram, not only offers a decent performance but also enables the phone to both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. A handy feature for those who own nothing but earphones that were released last year.

The phone comes in only two color options which is a bit boring in the daytime especially when almost all the smartphones have gradient back panels that you can go for multiple colors. You can go with either of the two colors of the phone, white and black, both colors are good.

Nothing phone 1 supports maximum 33 watts fast charging though the charger doesn’t come bundled with the phone and has to be bought separately which costs you another 1400 rupees.

Nothing promises three years of OS and four years of regular security patches.

Here are the retail prices for all three Nothing Phone (1) models:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 32,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999