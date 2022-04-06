type here...
Emergency lifted in Sri Lanka, future of current Sri Lankan government looks uncertain

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa withdraws state of emergency.

Seeing the situation spiralling out of control, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency on Sunday in Sri Lanka, to save his seat. However, under pressure, Gotabaya had to step back, lifting the state of emergency. In the neighbouring Sri Lanka was in the state of emergency from Sunday till Wednesday morning.

In the midst of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, common people are protesting in front of Gotabaya’s residence. Curfew has been imposed in Colombo. However, Sri Lankans defied the curfew and took to the streets. Earlier, after 13 hours, the ban on social media had to be removed. This situation has fueled serious speculation about the future of the Sri Lankan government. It could very well be a possibility that Sri Lanka is heading for a regime change.

Emergency lifted in Sri Lanka, violent protests continue.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 8th President of Sri Lanka serving since 2019.

Protesters torched two army vehicles in front of the presidential residence on Thursday night. Along with this, slogan of ‘Go Gota Go’ was also raised. The general public kept demanding the removal of the government with placards in hand. Most people in Sri Lanka are blaming the royal family for the current situation.

At present, inflation in the country has increased to 16.6 percent. Food crisis looms large, Sri Lankan currency continues to depreciate. There is no electricity for more than 10 hours a day. There is no petrol at the petrol pump. In such a situation, the general public of Sri Lanka is upset. It has never been so bad since the country became independent in 1948.

On 2 April, President Gotabaya had declared a state of emergency for the entire island nation. Many members withdrew support to the ruling party in the event of a crisis. Allies have already left the government. Due to which the situation in that country has become more complicated.

