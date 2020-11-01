With the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, England is all set to witness another lockdown by 2 December, the number of COVID – 19 cases in the country have crossed a million mark.

However, schools and colleges and other educational institutions will be permitted to continue working even during the lockdown. Travelling to or from the country will be restricted. Apart from that, Non-essential services including stores, eateries, bars and resorts etc. will stay shut until further announcement.

Boris Johnson held a lengthy meeting with his cabinet before declaring a month of lockdown. The decision to enforce the second lockdown was taken at the meeting expressing concern over the continuous increase in the number of people infected with the Coronavirus. More than 20,000 new Coronavirus cases are coming to Britain every day. Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, 10,11,660 positive cases have been found in England. In the last 24 hours, there were 21,915 new cases and 326 deaths. Let us tell you that France, Belgium, Portugal, Austria and Germany have already imposed strict restrictions given the possible second wave of Corona.

The World Health Organisation also warned that countries in the northern hemisphere should be vigilant. Once again in these countries, the corona can show its macabre form and the number of people dying from this epidemic may increase. Realising the seriousness of the situation, France also has imposed a lockdown of 4 weeks.

