FM Jaishankar’s Message to Russian Foreign Minister about Ukraine War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in India amid the Ukraine war. Today Lavrov met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the meeting, the foreign ministers of both the countries discussed the war in Ukraine. After the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has always been in favor of resolving the issue through dialogue and mediation. He also called for an immediate end to the fighting. He also gave a message of compliance with the United Nations Charter.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov apprised his Indian counterpart Jaishankar of the current situation and peace talks. Meanwhile, according to a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting, both sides agreed that there is a need to maintain economic, technical and people-to-people contacts. The Russian Foreign Minister also talked about the all weather friendly relations between India and Russia.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of both the countries also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Minister Lavrov made this assessment recently at a conference on Afghanistan in China. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that in line with the recommendations of the UN Security Council, the international community has expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan and called on the Afghan people to provide humanitarian assistance. The two ministers also discussed Iran. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar welcomed the Russian briefing on the issue.