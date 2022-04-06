World

Imran Khan admits his Failure to Lead and Bring about Change in Pakistan

By World Desk

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that while in power I made some mistakes and now I am paying a heavy price for these mistakes of the past. Imran Khan made this remark at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. He said the party’s political philosophy would evaluate the deserving and dedicated leaders and workers in the next elections.

Imran Khan is in a lot of political trouble. The country’s parliament has been dissolved to avoid a no-confidence motion. Elections are also going to happen. Addressing the leaders and workers of his party in this atmosphere.

Imran Khan also said that foreign forces are behind the current crisis in Pakistan. He said that opposition parties and foreigners have hatched a conspiracy to remove him from power.

Khan joined mainstream politics in 1996 after a two-decade long cricket career. He cashed in on a popular movement that challenged traditional features of Pakistani politics such as dynastic rule and corruption.

Pakistan’s economy is going through a crisis. Rising prices and ballooning debt have taken a toll on the lives of common people, causing deep resentment against the Imran government.

