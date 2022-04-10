Imran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fell after a no-confidence motion was passed on Saturday midnight. With the no-confidence motion passed, Imran Khan has become the first prime minister of Pakistan to be removed from the no-confidence motion. In the past, the country’s prime ministers were removed by impeachment, court action or military coup.

The opposition in Pakistan – a coalition of socialist, liberal and fundamentally religious parties – won a vote of 174 members, two more than the number needed to oust Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The members of national assembly (MNA) of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party walked out from the National Assembly before the vote on the no-confidence motion began.

Pakistan has never been a politically stable state, Pakistan is set to celebrate its 75th year of independence, yet no Prime Minister has survived his full 5 year term.

As PTI walked out of the National Assembly, only opposition members were left to vote, most of them voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. Voting on the no-confidence motion was a mere formality after PTI was thrown out of the National Assembly. No-confidence motion was passed, Imran Khan lost by a margin of 174-0. The magic figure in Pakistan’s 362-seat assembly is 172.

Now that the post of Pakistan’s PM is vacant, the National Assembly of Pakistan will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister. If Pakistani political experts are to be believed, Shahbaz Sharif has the strongest case for becoming the next prime minister of Pakistan, he is most likely to be elected by the National Assembly.

Currently Shahbaz Sharif is the Leader of Opposition of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) party. The National Assembly – dissolved a few days ago by President Arif Alvi – was reconvened on Saturday following the intervention of the Supreme Court.