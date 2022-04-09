Imran praised Indians, said- no superpower can impose conditions on India

Addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan said he respected the Supreme Court but was not expecting such a decision, adding that he was disappointed with the court’s decision.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Indians are “khuddar quam” meaning very self-respecting people and no superpower can dictate terms and conditions for India like they do for Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s government suffered a setback on Thursday when Pakistan’s Supreme Court overruled Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s decision to reject a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

The court set aside the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and all subsequent decisions. It directed the holding of a meeting of the National Assembly “not later than 10:30 a.m. on 9 April” for a no-confidence vote.

Restoring the National Assembly, the court also declared that the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors, etc, are reinstated in their respective offices on April 3. The top court further ruled that the National Assembly should not be in session. until the motion is voted on.

It is to be known that in the past the President of Pakistan had dissolved the National Assembly and ordered elections to be held within 90 days.