Indian-origin Rishi Sunak got the most votes in the first phase of UK PM elections

In the ongoing elections for the post of Prime Minister in the United Kingdom following the resignation of Boris Johnson. Since then all eyes have been glued on the elections for the next prime minister. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak moved a step closer on Wednesday after securing highest votes amongst his contenders. Rishi Sunak has got the maximum number of votes in the first round. As a result, two candidates have been eliminated in the race for the post of PM and Rishi Sunak is likely to become the Prime Minister of Britain. If Sunak gets a chance to repeat his success in the upcoming phases, he could become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Sunak was the finance minister during the Boris Johnson government. After Boris resigned from his post, Sunak is now being considered as a contender for the post of Prime Minister. Sunak, 42, was appointed finance minister by Boris Johnson in February 2020. In January this year, a British bookie predicted that Boris Johnson would resign and Rishi Sunak would be made Prime Minister in his place.

Rishi Sunak’s Education and Career?

Rishi of Indian origin was born in Southampton, UK. He studied Political Science from Winchester College, UK. He then enrolled at the University of Oxford, where he graduated in Philosophy and Economics. He also has an MBA from Stanford University. He was a bright student during his academic days. Rishi Sunak worked at Goldman Sachs after graduation and later became a partner in hedge fund firms. Before entering politics, Rishi founded a multi-billion pound global investment firm. The company provides funding to small businesses in the UK.

21 years ago, Rishi was interviewed in a BBC documentary, ‘Middle Classes – Their Rise and Sprawl‘. In the video clip, Rishi said, “I have friends who are elite, I have friends from upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class. Well, not working class”.

The same Rishi Sunak, who is seen in this clip since so many years ago, is in the race for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and not only that, he is also running ahead.