World

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak got the most votes in the first phase of UK PM elections

By World Desk

-

2 min.

In the ongoing elections for the post of Prime Minister in the United Kingdom following the resignation of Boris Johnson. Since then all eyes have been glued on the elections for the next prime minister. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak moved a step closer on Wednesday after securing highest votes amongst his contenders. Rishi Sunak has got the maximum number of votes in the first round. As a result, two candidates have been eliminated in the race for the post of PM and Rishi Sunak is likely to become the Prime Minister of Britain. If Sunak gets a chance to repeat his success in the upcoming phases, he could become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Sunak was the finance minister during the Boris Johnson government. After Boris resigned from his post, Sunak is now being considered as a contender for the post of Prime Minister. Sunak, 42, was appointed finance minister by Boris Johnson in February 2020. In January this year, a British bookie predicted that Boris Johnson would resign and Rishi Sunak would be made Prime Minister in his place.

Rishi Sunak’s Education and Career?

Rishi of Indian origin was born in Southampton, UK. He studied Political Science from Winchester College, UK. He then enrolled at the University of Oxford, where he graduated in Philosophy and Economics. He also has an MBA from Stanford University. He was a bright student during his academic days. Rishi Sunak worked at Goldman Sachs after graduation and later became a partner in hedge fund firms. Before entering politics, Rishi founded a multi-billion pound global investment firm. The company provides funding to small businesses in the UK.

21 years ago, Rishi was interviewed in a BBC documentary, ‘Middle Classes – Their Rise and Sprawl‘. In the video clip, Rishi said, “I have friends who are elite, I have friends from upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class. Well, not working class”.

The same Rishi Sunak, who is seen in this clip since so many years ago, is in the race for the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and not only that, he is also running ahead.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleSri Lanka in emergency, PM took over as acting President
Next articleAn 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a Pitbull in Lucknow
World Desk

Latest News

Entertainment

“Capsule Gill” hero Jaswant Singh Gill’s IIT connection

After the failure of the film Samrat Prithviraj, now Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is making a new film named...
Nation

An 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a Pitbull in Lucknow

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. Here an 80-year-old woman was killed...
World

Sri Lanka in emergency, PM took over as acting President

Sri Lanka is reeling from the worst political and economic instability in its history. It has been almost 5...
Nation

Sculptor Sunil Deore refuted the reports, said – no change was made in the national emblem

The Narendra Modi government received a lot backlash after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem at the...
Opinion

Bangladesh’s New Mega-Infrastructure To Impact Ruling Party’s Popularity

A historic infrastructure milestone for Bangladesh and now the longest bridge of the country, the newly-built Padma Multipurpose Bridge would...
Technology

Digital India Week 2022 Stage Set for “India Stack Knowledge Exchange”

The third day of the Digital India Week celebrations began on 6th July, 2022 with the inauguration ceremony of...
Politics

Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Punjab set to tie the knot, will marry in a private ceremony today!

According to media reports, the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, is going to get married in...
Nation

Supreme Court reprimands Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet

The Supreme Court on Friday held Nupur Sharma responsible for the ongoing controversy over insulting Prophet Muhammad, saying that...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate