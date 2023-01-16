No live rescues made at plane crash site by Nepal Army

World

Pokhara, Nepal – In a tragic turn of events, the Nepal Army confirmed on Monday that there were no survivors of the Yeti Airlines passenger jet crash that occurred on Sunday in the popular tourist destination of Pokhara.

According to Krishna Prasad Bhandari, the spokesperson for the Nepal Army, search and rescue efforts have not yielded any survivors from the crash site. “We haven’t retrieved anyone alive from the accident scene,” Bhandari said.

plane crash nepal photo

The incident occurred when the plane, carrying 72 individuals, including five Indians, attempted to make a landing at the recently completed airfield in Pokhara. However, the aircraft crashed into a nearby river valley, leaving no survivors.

With daybreak, search and rescue efforts are expected to resume in full force. However, the likelihood of finding any survivors is slim, and the death toll is expected to be high.

The news of the disaster has shaken the nation, and Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called for a special meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss the tragic incident. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to determine what led to the tragic accident.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of this devastating crash. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane that crashed en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara was operated by Yeti Airlines. The airline has a history of safety violations and incidents, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

The crash has caused a great deal of grief and sorrow not only in Nepal but also in India, as five Indian nationals were among the passengers on board the flight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and offered his prayers for the bereaved families. “Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” PM Modi tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. “Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,” he tweeted.

The crash has also raised concerns about the safety of air travel in Nepal, as the country has a high rate of air accidents due to a lack of proper infrastructure and training. Officials are urging for stricter safety measures to be implemented in order to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

