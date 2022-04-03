type here...
World

Proposal of Imran Khan Accepted, Elections to be held in 90 Days in Pakistan

By World Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given temporary relief. The no-confidence motion brought by the opposition to remove him from the PM’s seat was rejected in the Pakistani parliament on the same day. Then Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation. There, he said, he had appealed to the President to adjourn the session. At the same time, he demanded a speedy election so that the responsibility of electing the Prime Minister is vested in the people. That demand was accepted and the Pak parliament was dissolved. The government has announced elections within the next 90 days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

On Sunday, an important day in Pakistan’s politics. Since the no-confidence motion against the current Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was to be voted on today. Though the Parliament session started as planned, the Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion. He said the no-confidence motion was unconstitutional and a threat to national security. That is why this proposal is being rejected.

After the announcement of the Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation. He said the conspiracy to overthrow the government had been foiled. Let the people of the country decide who will be the Prime Minister. You will determine the future of the country, not any corrupt or foreigner. I have appealed to the President to dissolve the parliament. Let’s run the country in a democratic way. Must be ready for the election. As soon as the parliament is dissolved, preparations for the elections will begin and a caretaker government will be formed. ”

After the Prime Minister’s announcement, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farooq Habib said that new elections would be held in the next 90 days. On the other hand, President Arif Alvi has dissolved both the Houses of Parliament on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Updated on April 3, 2022 11:07 PM

