Pushpa Kamal Dahal gets appointed as Nepal’s Prime Minister

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, is a Nepalese politician who has held the position of prime minister of Nepal twice. On Monday, Dahal was sworn in as the country’s new prime minister after joining forces with former prime minister Kharga Prasad Oli, who had previously been a rival.

This alliance between Dahal and Oli may have been unexpected, as the two politicians have had a tumultuous history and have previously been on opposite sides of political spectrum. However, it appears that Dahal and Oli have put aside their differences in order to form a coalition and lead the country together. It is not yet clear what policies and priorities the new prime minister and his government will pursue.

Who is Pushpa Kamal Dahal ?

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, is a Nepalese politician and former rebel leader who played a key role in the country’s Maoist insurgency, which overthrew the monarchy and established Nepal as a democratic republic in 2008.

Prior to this, Dahal had been involved in underground political activities for many years, including the establishment of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) in 1994. After the successful conclusion of the Maoist insurgency, Dahal was appointed as Nepal’s first prime minister in 2008, serving in that position until 2009. However, he was later reinstated as prime minister in 2016, serving in that role until 2017. This will be his third term as the PM of Nepal.

During his time in office, Dahal focused on political and economic reforms, including efforts to stabilize the country’s economy and improve relations with other countries. Despite his political successes, Dahal has also faced criticism and controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. Nonetheless, he remains an influential figure in Nepalese politics and is widely regarded as a key figure in the country’s transition to democracy.

According to Article 76, Section 2 of the Constitution, Prachanda was appointed as Nepal’s Prime Minister after being invited by the President to propose a motion for the position. This invitation was extended to any member of the House of Representatives who was able to secure the support of two or more parties and a majority in the House.

How does his election affect India-Nepal relations?

As the prime minister of Nepal, Dahal would have been responsible for managing the country’s relations with India, which is Nepal’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign aid. Dahal may have had a range of views on India and the bilateral relationship between the two countries, depending on the specific issues and circumstances at the time.

During his previous terms as prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal (also known as Prachanda) took a neutral approach towards Nepal’s relations with India. However, it may be more difficult for him to maintain this neutrality in his current term, as he has formed an alliance with former Nepal prime minister KP Oli, whose policies and overall attitude were more pro-China than pro-India. It remains to be seen how this alliance will impact Dahal’s approach to the bilateral relationship between Nepal and India.

For India, it was generally seen as the most favorable outcome for Sher Bahadur Deuba to be in power, as he was viewed as being more inclined to India in the India-China rivalry.

After Prachanda was appointed as Nepal’s Prime Minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first foreign leader to offer his congratulations. Modi expressed his support for Prachanda and the people of Nepal, and stated that he looked forward to working with the new Prime Minister to further strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.