Russia Expelled From UNHRC, What Was India’s Role?

By IS NewsDesk

The current global situation in the midst of the Russo-Ukraine War is affecting the rest of the world in many ways. Food and energy prices are rising and global supply chains are disrupted. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Trimurti said that there should be joint work inside and outside the United Nations.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and launched a vicious attack on its citizens. Particularly as a result of pressure from Europe and the United States, the UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution to suspend Russia from the world’s leading human rights organization. Meanwhile, voting has also taken place on this day. 93 member states have voted to exclude Russia. 24 member states have exercised their right to vote against it. At the same time, 56 countries abstained from voting. Significantly, India had also avoided and avoided voting. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Trimurti said that India has refrained from voting.

The resolution which led Russia’s expulsion from the UNHRC was proposed by the United States

Officially, India has refrained from voting for or against the resolution on Russia’s dismissal from the Human Rights Council. India has taken this step due to procedural reasons. However, in a statement, Trimurti said that India wants an end to all forms of violence. India has recently expressed serious concern over the killing of civilians in Bucha. India has also demanded an independent inquiry. The overall situation is affecting various developing countries. Food and energy prices are rising. TS Trimurti said that there should be joint work inside and outside the United Nations.

IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

