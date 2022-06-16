World

Saudi puts a blanket ban on rainbow toys and clothes, cracks down on homosexuality

By World Desk

-

1 min.

Saudi Arabia has started a crackdown on gay rights. In the bid, the administration started seizing rainbow-coloured toys and clothes from the local markets. According to local media reports, the objects targeted in the drive included rainbow-coloured bows, skirts, hats and pencil cases. Most of these items were explicitly manufactured for young children.

Saudi Arabia and other middle eastern countries have traditionally been known for strict implementation of Islamic laws such as Sharia that are contradictory on fronts such as women’s and gay rights. Homosexuality is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia gay rights

While explaining the actions of the Saudi administration, the minister of commerce said “We are confiscating items that are contrary to the Islamic faith and public morality and promote gay colours by targeting youth, especially children”.

Earlier a popular Hollywood film worried the Saudi Arabian administration with references to LGBTQ and its choice of colours. The government asked Disney to remove the “LGBTQ reference” from the latest Marvel film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but Disney declined. The film was eventually not shown in Saudi cinemas causing monetary losses to the filmmakers.

In Middle East countries, this would be a common sight, but for the rest of the world, this kind of state encroachment on human rights is something that should be considered. Saudi Arabia is one of the holiest places in Islam, it houses Mecca, the most important religious site for Muslims around the world.

A few months ago, as part of the kingdom’s liberalisation programme, Saudis are allowed to join parties of both sexes.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleAam aadmi party revamps its Gujarat state unit post dissolution
Next articleSouth Star rail becomes First private train in India under Bharat gaurav scheme
World Desk

Latest News

Nation

Sadanga or the six limbs on which Indian art and painting rests

India has been rich in the history of art and culture since time immemorial. Art in the Indian subcontinent...
Entertainment

Pushpa 2 the Rule is all set commence shoot, Fahadh Faasil to play key role

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa garnered widespread acclaim across the country, especially in the northern part of...
Business

Allen Institute is set to foray into edtech to compete with Unacademy, Byju’s

Allen Career Institute, the premier coaching institute of Kota Rajasthan has announced its foray into the EdTech space. The...
Business

RBI’s NPCI signs a MoU with France to broaden UPI RuPay acceptance

After the digital payment system in India gained worldwide fame, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is all set to...
Nation

South Star rail becomes First private train in India under Bharat gaurav scheme

After many years of resistance, India has finally got its first private train, under the Bharat Gaurav scheme. The...
Politics

Aam aadmi party revamps its Gujarat state unit post dissolution

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party recently banished the party unit in Gujarat for anti-party activities. Exactly four days after...
Nation

What is Agnipath scheme, why are youth worried about it? Explained

As per the new Agnipath scheme of the Government of India, the government will recruit about 45,000 to 50,000...
Nation

Education Boards in India, Benefits and Features – Which one to Choose

India is such a vast nation, there are about 121 languages ​​spoken here with more than 19,500 dialects, which...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate