World

Scenes of desperation in Baluchistan as people pursue truck for flour

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

3 min.

Residents of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces were seen on a video frantically chasing after a truck carrying wheat flour, as the country grapples with a severe economic crisis and widespread shortages of basic goods.

desperation in Baluchistan for flour

In the footage, an elderly man can be heard protesting on the road, pleading with the truck driver, “If you can’t offer flour, run the car over me.” The man’s desperation is a reflection of the dire circumstances faced by many in Pakistan, as the country struggles with an energy crisis, high inflation, and rising fuel prices.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves have dwindled to just $8 billion, raising concerns about the country’s ability to service its debts. This economic turmoil has resulted in widespread hardship for the people of Pakistan, with long lines forming at stores and shortages of essential goods becoming increasingly common.

The video from Quetta serves as a disturbing reminder of the human cost of Pakistan’s economic crisis, as people are driven to desperation in their search for basic necessities. It is clear that urgent action is needed to address the root causes of this crisis and provide relief for the suffering of the Pakistani people.

The true crisis lies in the skyrocketing prices of goods – a kilogram of flour costs around Rs. 140, chicken meat is selling at over Rs. 800, while sugar, rice, pulses, ghee, and oil are all priced at over Rs. 400.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan Earns Applause from Sugar Cosmetics’ CEO Vinita Singh
Next article
Teamwork by Rizwan and Babar helps Pakistan defeat New Zealand in 1st ODI
IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Entertainment

You Won’t Believe What shark Anupam Mittal said about air india Pee-Gate Controversy!

It seems that the recent pee-gate controversy on Air India has not gone unnoticed by none other than shark...
Car & Bike

Tata Ace EV deliveries commence with pricing starting at Rs. 10 lakh

Indian carmaker Tata Motors has officially begun shipping its Ace EV small truck to customers, with its premiere having...
Sports

Gautam Gambhir faces backlash from social media users for biased commentary on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's star player, scored yet another century against Sri Lanka in an ODI match,...
World

Karachi Eat Festival 2023: Food lovers left disappointed by chaotic scenes

The final day of the Karachi Eat Festival 2023 on Sunday was marred by chaos and confusion, leaving festivalgoers...
Sports

King Virat Kohli Strikes Again, Scores a Century against Sri lanka

The cricket world was on fire as Indian captain Virat Kohli once again proved his dominance on the field,...
Sports

Though falling short of century, Rohit Sharma sets new record surpassing Virender Sehwag

The Indian cricket team is currently facing Sri Lanka in an exciting One-Day International match at the Barsapara Cricket...
Nation

Know your CA toppers: ICAI releases results of CA Final exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the CA Final exam, which was...
Nation

Bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight proven to be a hoax, says Jamnagar Airport director

An alleged bomb threat on a Moscow-Goa chartered flight turned out to be a false alarm, according to the...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate