Shahbaz Sharif sworn in, Power in Pakistan is again in the hands of Sharif family!

As Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion, the market for political speculation was hot, there was an apprehension that the leadership of Pakistan would be in the hands of Shahbaz Sharif, brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. Today, Shahbaz Sharif sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shahbaz is the younger brother of three-time Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Shahbaz headed the state of Punjab as its CM for 12 years in three terms. He was the longest serving Chief Minister of Punjab, for two consecutive terms, first from 1996 to 1999 and later from 2006 to 2017. Shahbaz has been the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan since 2016.

Standing in Parliament on Sunday night, Shahbaz Sharif said, ‘We will not send innocent people to jail. We will not take revenge. But the law will obey the law and there will be justice. A new dawn is about to begin in Pakistan. Said, ‘God has heard the prayers of lakhs of Pakistanis. All the members of the united opposition are thanking God.

Earlier, the nomination papers of joint opposition candidate Shahbaz Sharif and PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi were cleared for the prime ministerial election to be held today.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, who dissolved the National Assembly on Imran’s insistence, complained of health issues through his official Twitter account. Thereafter, “the doctor has examined him thoroughly and advised him to take rest for a few days.”