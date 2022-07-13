World

Sri Lanka in emergency, PM took over as acting President

By World Desk

Sri Lanka is reeling from the worst political and economic instability in its history. It has been almost 5 months since the ongoing protests in Sri Lanka. The growing economic crisis and the violence against it have led to an official emergency declaration by the President of Sri Lanka.

Following the proclamation of emergency on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as the country’s acting president.

The island nation’s economic troubles have led to fierce protests by civilians as well as violent activities targeting public property and government officials. The protestor’s support base is increasing with each passing day.

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa tweeted against the PM taking over the presidency, saying, “The PM becomes acting President only when the President appoints him, or if the office of the President is vacant, or if the CJ and Speaker are of the view.” that the President is unable to act. In the absence of any of these, the Prime Minister cannot exercise the powers of the President, and cannot declare a curfew or a state of emergency.”

Protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence in Colombo today. This comes amid reports that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled to the Maldives in a military plane to escape his unavoidable responsibility towards the people of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan army is running vigilantly to get hold of the situation. However, people’s anger over Sri Lanka’s uncertainty has prompted them to express anger in violent ways. A few days ago, they stormed the President’s house and occupied the structure for a few hours.

